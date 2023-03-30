Passover is a holiday of liberation. It is unabashedly the story of our (Jewish) deliverance. Yet, as a people chosen by the Creator to serve as an “Or Goyim – a light unto the nations,” our liberation and deliverance are incomplete until we do what we can to secure the emancipation of all those mired in servitude and oppression. We must reject criticisms of those who see our goal as myopically focused exclusively on Jewish survival and flourishing. This reorientation demands that we engage in the needs of the communities that reside beyond the boundaries of our own parochial needs. Not because we yearn to abandon our Jewish tradition or neglect our responsibilities to our own people, but because we want to live out the deepest and most profound manifestation of what our Holy Torah teaches us.
This Passover, as we retell the powerful story of our people’s freedom from the oppression of tyrants, let us pledge to help hasten the arrival of the time we allude to daily in our Aleynu prayer by working to perfect the world so that all of Earth’s inhabitants can experience the awesome power and unequaled beauty of the Almighty. May this era arrive – speedily and in our day.