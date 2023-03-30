Those of us who frequent the supermarket throughout the year roll our eyes when matzoh, macaroons, and Manischewitz appear on the shelves before every Jewish holiday, not just Passover. It’s as if for outsiders, Passover represents Judaism. If so, that’s good.
At the center of Passover and the Seder meal resides a foundational commandment: “In every generation it is incumbent on each individual to see themselves as if they (personally) escaped from Egypt.” What an awesome charge. It’s curious, because as we study the exodus narrative, Jewish texts present a story of collective redemption – a liberation of a whole Israelite nation. However, when we fulfill the mitzvah (commandment) of Passover our responsibility is individual and personal.
Each member of the Jewish community must find their own expression of this festival. It’s true, we are just as diverse in our beliefs, our connection to God and in our understanding of Torah as we are one entity. In each of our lives, freedom from mitzrayim (narrow places) feels unique. The duality of balancing individual and collective responsibilities to God, to others, and to our world – this is Judaism. May Passover help us better know ourselves and link us to one another.