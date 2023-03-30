As Menorah Park’s kosher supervisor, it is my privilege to oversee the preparation of the symbolic foods so important to our Passover traditions.
The tastes of the holiday help guide us in retelling the story of the journey of our ancestors reminding us of the sacrifices along the path to freedom. My team and I appreciate the importance of having everything just right and begin several months ahead to plan for the seders and holiday meals to serve more than 1,000 older adults in our Beachwood community, and through the kosher meals on wheels program.
When thinking of creating hundreds of individual seder plates, and koshering a facility this size, it may seem to some as a daunting task, but we do it with love and care to every detail. The partnership and commitment of all the Menorah Park staff to provide kosher l’Pesach food is vital toward evoking fond memories of a life of Passover experiences, and providing kosher meals is a wonderful way to create new rituals and opportunities for connection and joy. Kosher food for our residents includes everyone and it is teamwork that gets the job done.
We wish everyone a Chag Pesach Kasher V’Sameach.