As we gather with family and friends for seder to celebrate the start of Passover, we will tell the story of our people’s liberation from slavery. Our storytelling will be enriched by blessings, prayers, rituals, and symbolic foods and accompanied by a delicious and sumptuous feast.
In retelling our ancestor’s freedom story the haggadah teaches that we must relive, spiritually, emotionally, and intellectually, the exodus of our foremothers and forefathers on that fateful Passover night. The seder is an intense narrative of victory over our oppressors, of escape, and adventure.
As I ponder what it must have been like for our enslaved ancestor, I’m reminded of a legend about King Solomon. It is told that he wore a ring with three Hebrew letters that represented the phrase, “This too shall pass,” (Gam zeh ya’avor). King Solomon wisely reminds us to trust that we will overcome challenging times. We have done so in the past. We will do so in the present. We shall overcome hardship in the future as well.
The seder concludes with the words, “Next year in Jerusalem.” The State of Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” expresses an underlying Jewish ethos, that no matter what the circumstance, we always have hope. Trust, hope, and faith that no matter the hardship or suffering – this too shall pass.