Passover rejoicings at Menorah Park are a beautiful tapestry of ancient traditions mixed with modern day celebration.
Regarding Passover the Torah tells us, “It shall be when your children say to you, ‘What is this worship of yours?’ You shall say, ’It is a Passover feast offering to G-d, Who passed over the houses of the Children of Israel in Egypt when He smote the Egyptians and saved our households (Exodus 12:2627).’” Our Jewish “households” were saved by G-d in Egypt, each with its very own unique service and worship.
Passover festivities with Menorah Park residents form a magnificent collage of customs and traditions, by Jews from various countries and backgrounds, each with a beautiful and meaningful heritage, all joining together to commemorate that great moment in history, when the Jewish people became a nation.
We appreciate celebrating and sharing as a community and wish all of you a Happy Passover!