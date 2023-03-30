Passover is a holiday of gratitude: we express it through our stories, songs, and, of course, food. It is our Jewish communal celebration of thanksgiving to God for redeeming us from Egyptian bondage and setting us free on a journey guided by the light of Torah. As we gather around our Seder tables in gratitude, let us be reminded of the sacred call to “See ourselves as if we were personally redeemed from Egypt.” This teaching is a reminder of the collective suffering we experienced followed by the joy freedom brought to our lives. The question we need to ask is, how do we show our gratitude to God? Dayenu? Is it enough to sing it, pray it, or eat it? It’s a good start, but we need to go further. Our gratitude is truly exemplified in the way we move from our celebration of freedom into the actualization of what we can do with that freedom – to transform the darkness, pain, and suffering of others into light, freedom, and peace. In the spirit of gratitude, I am grateful to share this message and to wish my family, my Temple Emanu El family, and my dear Cleveland Jewish community a Chag Sameach!