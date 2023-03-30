This Pesach, cultivate an attitude of gratitude to God, and to other people.
However, wait a moment – gratitude about Egypt? Over centuries, the Egyptians enslaved our ancestors, and the Pharaoh attempted to murder all newborn baby boys (Exodus 1:22). Are we supposed to be grateful to them? Why does the Torah teach, “You shall not abhor an Egyptian, for you were a stranger in their land.” (Deuteronomy 23:8)
Rabbi Joseph Hertz, taught the Israelites were commanded to remember their history (our history). Remember, originally during a severe famine in Canaan – our ancestors were allowed to enter Egypt as guests. And although it is true the Egyptians later turned on our ancestors, this initial act of kindness should not be forgotten.
And it is true for each of us too. If your relationship with another person has soured. This Torah teaching for Pesach reminds us – if we have profited, in any way, from a relationship with another person, we should not allow ourselves to forget that earlier goodness the person did for us.
Today, take a few moments and express your gratitude to God, and other people. Better will be your relationships, Pesach seder, and each day.