It has been said in many ways but different speakers: Unless all of us are free, none of us is free.
One of the messages of Passover reinforced by the prophets is that freedom is not something for us as Jews to enjoy alone. We cannot really be free if there are others in the world who are not able to chart their own destinies. We should not selfishly enjoy our liberty, but rather are enjoined to help bring redemption to all of God’s creation.
Despite the rise in antisemitism in this country, we are still freer than many of the generations that preceded us. The privileges we have been granted must be used to bring peace, justice, and freedom – not only to our fellow Jews but to all others with whom we share this planet.
This year at Passover, let us not just read about freedom in the haggadah. Let us also support individuals, organizations, and causes that place this holiday’s message at their core.
Best wishes from my family to yours for a happy, healthy, and inspiring Passover.