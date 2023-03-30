The main way in which we celebrate Pesach is through retelling the story of Yetziat Mitzrayim, the exodus from Egypt. Haggadah literally means a telling. Some of our commentators explain that it is no accident that we celebrate our freedom by speaking. They write that in Egypt, the Jewish People’s ability to speak was severely limited. The Egyptians worried about what would happen if we could freely communicate and connect with one another. They worried not just what the Jewish People might do if we could freely communicate, but what we might think. The Egyptians sought to limit the perspectives we could see and the horizons we could imagine. It is no surprise then that the haggadah contains different ways of seeing our history, G’nai – degradation alongside Shevach – praise, and a multi-layered approach to understanding the miracles God performed for us in Egypt. Our ability to speak, to recite the story of the Pesach, and tell our story from a multitude of perspectives is an expression of our freedom. Chag Kasher v’Sameach.
Rabbi Noah Leavitt / Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst
