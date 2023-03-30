“In every generation, we are to consider ourselves personally freed from Egypt.”
This Talmudic message instructs us to place personal pronouns into every recalled Passover memory. We say: “This happened to us… We were freed from Egyptian tyranny... We fled Egypt. We sought out a promised land.” The use of the personal pronoun will remind us to take personally our responsibility to act with empathy for those oppressed today.
In other words, Passover, if we make it so, can be an antidote it is to indifference. Observing Passover makes it nearly impossible to lose sight of oppression. Instead. our Passover rituals call on us to partner with God in taking apart such systems causing people to live in harm’s way. Passover demands responsiveness, activism, and demonstrating our beliefs in a more just, peaceful and equitable world.
At Fairmount Temple where I serve as a rabbi, I hope the observance of Passover will inspire people to speak out against injustice today, especially where they witness an uptick in violence and restrictions placed into law limiting people’s bodily agency, their right to an accessible vote, or their ability to assemble peacefully and freely. The Passover seder can spark the type of activism needed to both remember historic injustice and act to fight current injustice.
This Passover, let us welcome such individual expressions of commitment to those at our seder table, assisting every person to refuse indifference and live as if they were personally gifted freedom as the Israelites were liberated from Egypt.