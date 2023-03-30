In this season of Passover, our tradition trains us to have empathy for those who are still suffering or living under the yolk of oppression by having us remove a drop of wine from our cup for each of the plagues. With this instruction, we are reminded that the joy of our redemption is not complete.
We call this kind of empathy rachamim – from the word rechem – or womb. It’s the kind of compassion that comes from sharing the original womb of humanity, before labels and nation building threatened our ability to show rachmanus – gut wrenching understanding for the other.
In retelling our story of liberation and performing the sacred rituals of the tradition in this season, we rededicate ourselves to greater tolerance and peace at home, for Israel and around the world.
This springtime festival fills us with hope, tikvah. “Hope,” as Desmond Tutu proclaimed, “is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.” May we employ our sense of empathy to bring about greater light and hope and make possible a greater redemption for all people.