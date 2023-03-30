I extend warm greetings to you and your loved ones this Pesach season! Pesach is a time of transformation, as we journey from the narrow confines of slavery to the expansive freedom of serving God with joy. During the Seder, we retell the birth story of our people, a powerful narrative that unites us in our particular mission. It is a tale of perseverance, faith, and hope, demonstrating the endless possibilities that arise when we open our hearts to God and each other. As we gather around our Seder tables, let us cherish the opportunity to grow beyond the limitations we impose upon ourselves. May we embrace the boundless love and joy that come from Divine service, and celebrate the miraculous journey that has brought us to this moment.
Wishing you a Pesach filled with warmth, joy, and a spirit of renewal.