Many of us have experienced scaled down holiday celebrations over the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully this year we can celebrate our Seders with loved ones, in much the same way our ancestors have done for centuries. May your Passover holiday be filled with family, friends and wonderful memories.
As we gather, remember the deeper themes of Passover. Passover celebrates freedom and liberation from tyranny. Our ancestors faced oppression and slavery in Egypt because they were seen as “other.” They were not part of the majority, their beliefs and customs were different, and perhaps they looked different. Today in the United States, we have seen a rise in hatred and bigotry against Jews, as well as many other minorities. Passover is a yearly reminder, that as Jews, we have an obligation to stand-up to fight hatred in every corner of our world. When any members of our larger community are oppressed, none of us are truly free. On this Passover may reopen our hearts to others and build bridges within our community to help ensure that all are free.