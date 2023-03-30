Do you know the exact moment of your birth? The time you met your spouse? Or the hour on July 4th when the Declaration of Independence was signed? While we often mark milestones on calendar dates, the precise timing is not something usually noted.
The Torah, however, records the exact moment of our birth as a nation. It was at midday on the 15th of Nissan - the first day of Passover - when we were granted our freedom from Egypt and with it, our Jewish identity. At that moment, we marched out of Egypt towards Mount Sinai and the Promised Land.
We could have left the night before. In fact, after centuries of enslavement, Pharaoh finally caved and even begged us to leave Egypt immediately, in the middle of the night. But Moses said no. We would wait for the next day. We would leave Egypt in broad daylight, at midday, with our heads held high.
Jewish pride is at the core of our identity as a people. We are fortunate to be part of a thriving community that is proud of its heritage, just as we were at that moment of our nation’s birth. Let’s keep celebrating openly!