Ancient Jewish sailors would make a necklace of the matzah as a merit for protection as they sailed the high seas.
“We eat matzah to commemorate our ancestors leaving Egypt in a hurry,” (Passover haggadah). Why did an entire nation leave Egypt without food? We Jews usually take our food very seriously. Why didn’t anyone pack bagels and a schmear for the road? The answer is that so many times Moses said we were leaving, but then Pharaoh, like the little boy who cried wolf, kept changing his mind. So we lost hope of ever leaving and didn’t even bother packing lunch.
Matzah is a reminder that God can turn everything around for us in a moment.
Never lose hope. Passover is a time to reinforce our faith in God as our higher power who can help. Whatever your modern day “Pharaoh” might be, whatever enslaves you – financial worries, strained relationships, bad habits – the matzah teaches you to believe that God can help free you and you can get past your challenges and constraints. I have one particular long lasting struggle in my life that I have given up hope for improvement. I challenge myself this year to strengthen my faith for a better future in this area. Some people have a tradition to save a piece of the Passover matzah as a year-round reminder to never lose hope. I plan on doing this as a post-Passover momento.