The text of the Passover Haggadah contains a remarkable passage that appears in the “Ha Lachma Anya” prayer.
We say or sing the words,“hashta avdey,” now we are slaves, next year may we be free people. The haggadah asks us to consider in what ways we remain slaves, which may strike us as a strange question, since it’s been quite a while since the obvious identifiers of slavery have been present in Jewish life. There are unfortunately a plethora of authentic ways in which we, as Jews and human beings, might recognize that our lives are constrained or are heading in that direction by oppressive forces beyond our control. The one which has spoken to me most powerfully in recent years is the recognition of our society’s enslavement to fossil fuels.
The oppression in this application of the story had been hidden for quite a long time, but is now clearly out in the open. The role of pharaoh is played with aplomb by the big oil companies as well as the big banks that facilitate their continued mining of fossil fuels, even as our planet moves ever closer to catastrophic levels of climate change. Just as the Israelites were willing to show their readiness to depart from slavery through slaughtering a lamb, which was a symbol of divinity in ancient Egypt, I want to encourage every member of our community to demonstrate your readiness to end our dependence on fossil fuels by pulling our resources from the banks that underwrite the fossil fuel industry and advocating for our local Jewish institutions to do the same.