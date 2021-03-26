“Resisting Segregation: Cleveland Heights Activists Shape Their Community, 1964-1976”

Susan Kaeser
248 pages; $19.95
Cleveland Landmark Press, Inc.
The book describes in part the work and dedication of many in the Jewish community, along with other religious leaders in the Heights, to promote multiracial living in the community.
Few communities in Greater Cleveland stand out as national models of racial diversity, and Cleveland Heights is among them. This book traces the courage, dedication and resilience of grass root activists who waged a fight to transform Cleveland Heights from an exclusive, all-white suburb into an inclusive, diverse community.
The book documents how Cleveland Heights citizens challenged a seemingly insurmountable social problem: the lack of housing opportunities for African Americans. In 1964, a group of white women, inspired by the national civil rights movement, joined with Black citizens – leaders and visionaries – to fight for racial equality and open up Cleveland Heights for all.
Over the next 12 years, community activists lobbied city government to welcome integration and fought federal and state policies, resistant Realtors, widespread racism and hostile neighbors who enforced segregation. They worked as opponents bombed their homes and Realtors preyed on homeowners’ fears through blockbusting.
But they persevered and created longstanding organizations and changed city government to forever shape the future of the city. They transformed a virtually all-white suburb into an enduring, integrated community with a vibrant civic culture.
Susan Kaeser moved to Cleveland in 1976.