Roasted Tomato Soup

Main ingredients
- 8 plum tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 large cloves garlic, crushed or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 1 (32-ounce) can crushed tomatoes with their liquid
- 8 cups vegetable stock
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- kosher salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Prepare the soup:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with Gefen Easy Baking Parchment Paper; set aside.
Slice each tomato in half lengthwise; place on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with one tablespoon olive oil and salt.
Roast for 30 minutes or until tomatoes are caramelized; set aside.
Heat remaining tablespoon of oil in a four-quart soup pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; saute for a few minutes, until translucent. Add roasted tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, for a few minutes.
Add crushed tomatoes with their liquid, stock and thyme; bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer; cook for 30 minutes.
Use an immersion blender to blend soup until smooth; add salt and pepper to taste.
Tip: For a dairy meal, add a handful of shredded cheese to each bowl; stir to melt cheese.
Variation: Year round, this soup is great with grilled cheese sandwiches.
Reproduced from “Perfect for Pesach” by Naomi Nachman, with permission from the copyright holders ArtScroll/Mesorah Publications, LTD.