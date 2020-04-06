Roasted Tomato Soup
Photo / Miriam Pascal

Main ingredients

  • 8 plum tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 large cloves garlic, crushed or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
  • 1 (32-ounce) can crushed tomatoes with their liquid
  • 8 cups vegetable stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • kosher salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste

Prepare the soup:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with Gefen Easy Baking Parchment Paper; set aside.

Slice each tomato in half lengthwise; place on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with one tablespoon olive oil and salt.

Roast for 30 minutes or until tomatoes are caramelized; set aside.

Heat remaining tablespoon of oil in a four-quart soup pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; saute for a few minutes, until translucent. Add roasted tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, for a few minutes.

Add crushed tomatoes with their liquid, stock and thyme; bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer; cook for 30 minutes.

Use an immersion blender to blend soup until smooth; add salt and pepper to taste.

Tip: For a dairy meal, add a handful of shredded cheese to each bowl; stir to melt cheese.

Variation: Year round, this soup is great with grilled cheese sandwiches.

Reproduced from “Perfect for Pesach” by Naomi Nachman, with permission from the copyright holders ArtScroll/Mesorah Publications, LTD.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags