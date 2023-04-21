Robert “Bobby” Goldberg has owned an apartment in Israel since 1970, and he spends seven or eight weeks there a year. Over the years, he has gotten personal calls from four Israeli leaders: Ariel Sharon, Shimon Peres, Benjamin Netanyahu and Nathan Sharansky.
As a past chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, Goldberg devoted much of his time to the Jewish state. A top priority has been development of Israel, notably the town of Beit Shean through the Partnerships 2000 program that he helped establish.
As a former president of AmTrust Bank, formerly Ohio Savings, Goldberg said his favorite project in Israel had been helping Ethiopian Jews settle in the Jewish state. Parents and Children Together, first established in Be’er-Sheva in the Negev and now expanded to other Ethiopian communities, helps Ethiopian youngsters and their parents navigate cultural and economic barriers to keep pace with other Israelis.