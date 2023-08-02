Ron would frequently come by on our late nights. I must have been his last stop and he’d be here for a while. We’d kick around and draw ads. We had a lot of fun – and we did that for years. Creating ads off the top of our heads. Those were always enjoyable times. He was diligent. The guy never gave up. Every holiday, every special event, whatever it was, we always heard from him. He was a tremendous employee for the Cleveland Jewish News. I wish him the best. It was a pleasure working with him. We will miss him.