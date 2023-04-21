Over the 24 years he served as president of the David and Inez Myers Foundation, S. Lee Kohrman led the foundation in contributing $150 million to organizations in Cleveland, Israel and beyond. Many of those investments went to Israeli universities for research in the life sciences, including the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute in Jerusalem of which he served as a chair.
Kohrman’s Zionist beliefs stem from his father and have led him to visit Israel close to 100 times. For a time, he found himself traveling to the Jewish homeland four times a year, partly due to his work with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
His first time in Israel was in 1950, shortly after the War of Independence and his graduation from Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass.
“I was young. The country was young,” Kohrman told the CJN in 2020. “We used to go out at night, catch fish, ship them to Tel Aviv in the morning. That’s forever in my memory.”
As a past chair of the Bureau for Jewish Education, the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland created the S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education in 2020 to be awarded annually to one outstanding “Beyond the Classroom” Jewish educator in Cleveland.