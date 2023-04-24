While Sam Miller’s office walls inside Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland were once covered with photographs of him with celebrities, world dignitaries, religious leaders and politicians, his true dedication was to regular people. Born to poor Jewish immigrants from Russia and Poland, he always remembered his humble beginnings as he climbed the ranks to become co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust and had a seat at the table with Israeli prime ministers and Pope John Paul II.
As he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers in 2016, Miller shared a story from his time in the U.S. Navy after the Golan Heights fell and his close friend, Golda Meir, Israel’s first and only female prime minister, invited him along with her to see President Richard Nixon.
Due to his philanthropy and leadership, his name graces the Maria and Sam Miller Emergency Services Building at Cleveland Clinic and The Samuel H. Miller Keeping our Words Alive Digital Archive of the CJN through grants from the Samuel H. and Maria Miller Foundation, as well as the Sam Miller Goodness Award given during Values in Action Foundation’s Celebration of Goodness event, which Miller started in 2000.
Miller was a lifetime honorary trustee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the National Conference of Christians and Jews; honorary trustee of Case Western Reserve University; chair of Israel Bonds and Cleveland Jewish Welfare Fund; and board member of the Maltz Museum, Jewish National Fund and United Jewish Appeal, among others.
He also campaigned on behalf of United Jewish Appeal across the United States. Miller was awarded the American Red Cross National Humanitarian Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award and the Distinguished Service Award of Medical Hall of Fame. In 2022, the CJN renamed its Lifetime Achievement Award to honor Miller, now known as the Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award. Miller died March 7, 2019. He was 97.