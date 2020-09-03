Linda Sarsour is the one who should be apologizing. (“Biden Campaign Appears to walk back apology over condemning Linda Sarsour”)
As an adult, Sarsour tweeted: “Brigitte Gabriel = Ayaan Hirsi Ali..She’s asking 4 an a$$whippin.’ I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women.”
Sarsour has never publicly apologized to Gabriel and Hirsi Ali for threatening to assault and sexually mutilate them.
Sarsour is unapologetically misogynistic. It is she who should apologize.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.