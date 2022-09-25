Scott Simon
288 pages, $29
“Scare Your Soul” is a self-guided program designed to help you achieve that dream.
In 2016, Scott Simon of Pepper Pike overcame his decades-old fear of singing in public, and the sense of freedom he felt afterward was intense. When a post went viral, it empowered people everywhere to face their fears.
The seven powerful principals are: adventure, awe, energy, curiosity, forgiveness, gratitude and work.
“If you knew me growing up, I would be the last person you would expect to be involved in a ‘courage movement,’” Simon wrote on his website. “Growing up, I was short, shy and emotionally scarred from years of being bullied. At many times in my life, I had no friends at all. These memories fuel me. I know what it feels like to be invisible. Scared. Stuck. That is why ‘Scare Your Soul’ is so important.
“Over the years, I have had the honor to study with some of the greatest minds in psychology, mindfulness and self-efficacy. I’ve coached countless people through challenging life transitions. I’ve traveled the world, speaking to companies and on retreats. I am so lucky. I’ve learned the powerful methodologies that motivate bravery and harness fear. And, most importantly, I live a ‘Scare Your Soul’ life myself. I invite you to join me.”
Simon is president of North Pointe Realty and founder of Scare Your Soul.
He was a member of the class of 2017 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers and is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.