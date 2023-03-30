On the 10th anniversary of the murder of Aliza Sherman, family and friends gathered March 24 at 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland as her daughter, Jennifer Sherman, announced the creation of the Aliza Sherman Fund in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.
Aliza Sherman, a Cleveland Clinic fertility nurse, was stabbed 11 times between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m. March 24, 2013, as she was going to meet her divorce lawyer who had an office at 75 Erieview Plaza. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center later that day. Her killer has never been identified and no arrests have been made.
“Today marks 10 years since our mom, Aliza, was brutally murdered right here outside of 75 Erieview,” Jennifer Sherman said at the vigil. “And we continue to come here every single year until someone is held accountable. That will never change, although we just hope that we are not here next year.”
Jason Sherman, Aliza Sherman’s son and Jennifer Sherman’s brother, echoed this sentiment as he said it’s frustrating to come back every year, but they will continue to do so.
On March 23, Jennifer Sherman held the “Inspiring Change” event at Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood to launch the fund in her mother’s honor. It will support patients and caregivers who have experienced violence, as well as support prevention and awareness programs in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.
She brought flowers from the event to set in front of 75 Erieview Plaza, along with red “Justice for Aliza” bracelets for the anniversary vigil.
“The energy in the room last night was so inspiring and motivating, and it was truly a beautiful tribute to our mom,” she said at the vigil. “And we just felt her presence around us, and thought if we bring those flowers here and bring some of her light to such a dark place, that hopefully we can share that energy of hers. Hopefully, this year we’ll get the answers we’re looking for.”
As Jennifer Sherman called for a moment of silence, about a dozen people gathered, some carrying pictures, wearing pins and shirts for Aliza Sherman to honor her and call for justice. There is a $100,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the killer.
“Looking back on the last 10 years, it’s a disturbing thing to look back and see that nobody has been held accountable and violence still happens every day,” Jennifer Sherman said. “And I wanted to take this opportunity to bring to light the support that individuals who experience violence need throughout the process – and even their loved ones and their family members after – and that is the true meaning behind the Aliza Sherman Fund.”
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/alizashermanfund.
To read more about Aliza Sherman, visit cjn.org/sherman.