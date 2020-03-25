On the anniversary of Aliza Sherman’s murder, grieving family and friends typically congregate in downtown Cleveland at the scene of the unsolved stabbing. This year’s circumstances were different.
With Greater Clevelanders ordered to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, Sherman, who worked as an in vitro fertilization nurse at Cleveland Clinic, likely would have preferred a virtual commemoration this year “to promote safety and health for all,” her daughter, Jennifer Rivchun, said in a March 22 email to friends and family.
So on March 24, seven years to the day after Sherman was killed, 51 participants logged into a Zoom video conference.
“I think it’s very cool to have some friends and family able to join us from all over the country that have probably wanted to be at some of these memorials many times and haven’t been able to for travel reasons,” Rivchun said. “So thank you all for being here and taking a couple minutes out of your day to remember Aliza.”
To start the memorial, Rivchun suggested everyone light a candle in honor of Sherman. Then Rivchun’s friend, yoga instructor Carrie Treister, guided a meditation.
Following the meditation, Rivchun planned for family and friends to share gratitudes “in the spirit of spreading positivity in Aliza’s honor.”
“I just want to take one quick moment before we all start talking about what we’re grateful for, just to remember what happened seven years ago today and also remember that the case remains open,” Rivchun said.
There have been no arrests, she said, adding it’s “truly unbelievable that there hasn’t been any type of action taken, but we remain hopeful and committed to seeing that justice is served.”
Explaining she had been thinking a lot about what she’s grateful for during this time, Rivchun said her mother’s death taught her to be grateful for the gift of time.
“I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with her, and during this crazy time with the coronavirus, I’m grateful for the time that I get to spend with my children and my husband and just enjoy the little things that we often overlook or take for granted,” Rivchun said.
After she encouraged others to chime in, Rivchun’s brother, Jason Sherman, thanked everyone for logging on, saying, “I’m grateful and thankful for all my family and friends, and people all that I see in this chat.”
Other friends and family members also shared stories of Sherman and her impact on their lives during the video conference.
The reward for information leading to Sherman’s killer stands at $100,000 – the largest reward in Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County history. Anyone with information regarding Aliza Sherman’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers at 25crime.com or 216-252-7463. All tips are made anonymously.