Ellen Teitelman Wohl
234 pages, $17
Archway Publishing
In her memoir, Wohl shares her experience watching her husband, Jack, as his health falls apart from multiple disorders. She takes care of herself, while Jack is being taken care of by a team of doctors. Anxiety, frustration and exhaustion quickly take over as she becomes an unexpected caregiver. Throughout her book “Snap Out of It,” Wohl talks about her feelings mixing with her concern for her husband, but also how she manages to take care of herself. To fight her anxiety and exhaustion, she gardens, reads, cooks and laughs. Wohl aims to make others experiencing “caregiver burnout” not feel so alone and help them find ways to survive.
Jim Brickman, who was born in Shaker Heights and lives in Los Angeles, said about “Snap Out of It,” “Ellen Wohl tells a captivating story of love, grit and resilience in the face of constant medical drama. It made me laugh, cry and breathe a sigh of relief every time she finds a way to soothe. I couldn’t put it down!”
Wohl lives in Beachwood.