Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus strolled through the annals of the city’s 200-year history in his State of the City address at the Signature Country Club on Feb. 11.
He provided context – in costume as Solon's cofounder Samuel Bull. He spoke of the building of the railroad and of a resolution adopted prior to the Civil War “opposing slavery in any form.”
“Solon really took off in the 1940s with the industrial zoning, particularly with Mayor (Edwin) Carter,” he said. “In 1947, voters approved a strict zoning regulations and industrial development areas. A large area was acquired for the schools.”
The village became a city “by 1961 with a population of 6,000.”
“Think about what happened in 1968,” he said, referring to Solon’s first major business. “Someone had a little magnet in the back of their car that said Solon Means Business. Well, Stouffer’s was moving out of Cleveland, deciding where to go, and Mr. (James) Biggar saw that sign.”
Today, with Nestle’s expansion, 3,300 people work at the plant in many branches, including technologies and branches, he said.
“As we celebrate our great 200 years, I stand on the shoulders of giants. People who came before me and built this community, Mayor (Edwin) Carter, the visionary who decided instead of a bunch of swamps that we could zone industrial land and the companies will come.
“Well they did come,” he said. “We have over 900 businesses now.”
Kraus credited other prior mayors and spoke of the building of state Route 422, which helped move traffic through the city.
“When I moved here, Bonnie and I moved here in 1993, we had the honor and privilege of moving when Bob Paulson was mayor.”
He spoke of Paulson, who was in the audience, and of Paulson’s welcoming diversity in Solon, and his understanding that both the tax base and the restaurant base needed to grow.
He credited his staff and the entire city staff, including department heads, service department workers, police and firefighters for their work.
“It takes everybody on the team,” he said
He spoke of Solon’s top-rated school district.
“How many mayors can walk into their office and represent their school system that’s the best school system in the United States of America?” he said. “I want to thank our Solon schools.”
He said he’s been asked, “Doesn’t everyone in Solon go to Harvard?”
He also thanked the city’s chamber of commerce.
“Last year, we probably got more ribbon-cutting in Solon than in probably North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa all put together,” he said. “You’re the best partners.”
Kraus spoke of road construction on SOM Center Road.
“In 2019, wow, it was somewhat of a challenging year for us: $24 million in construction, some of the top projects on SOM Center Road,” he said. “We added more flexibility and more capacity to our SOM-Aurora intersection. …Now everyone loves driving through the city of Solon.
“That represents 47 new businesses that we brought to Solon in 2019,” he said. “Great planning makes great communities.”
He said Solon now has more than 900 businesses.
He said two years ago he was tired of being embarrassed to ride down SOM Center Road because of the number of vacant businesses there.
“The thing I said to you last year was we have to change the culture,” he said. “Well I’m proud to say I’m not embarrassed anymore to drive down SOM Center Road, and we’ve changed that culture.”
“Finally, you have vitality,” he said. “Aurora Road we’re coming for you and we’re going to take you on.”
He also thanked voters for approving mixed-use zoning on the Liberty Ford site, he said, and said there are challenges to redeveloping site.
“Solon’s greatest days are ahead of us,” Kraus said.