Sophie and Kevin Grunzweig, 18-year-old twins who just graduated from Solon High School, are preparing to head in opposite directions for college.
Kevin was considering Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., where their older brother, Matthew, goes, and on the recommendation of a friend of the family, two days before the deadline he applied to Indiana University in Bloomington, where he was accepted and will attend. He plans to major in business.
Sophie is heading to Penn State in State College, where she plans to study psychology.
She said she liked the campus, the college town and the strength of the psychology department, also mentioning the school’s spirit.
“It sounded like a good place with a good environment that I wanted to be in,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The two grew up without having any classes in common until they were in eighth grade science when the two were lab partners. The same thing happened in 10th grade honors chemistry.
“I thought we were going to fight but like we honestly worked really well together,” Sophie recalled. “Like we helped each other with the different strengths that we had and the different things that we struggled with.”
The two went to Israel on a family trip with Park Synagogue of Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike when they were in eighth grade.
Sophie said in one of her college essays for Penn State in State College, she wrote about her plans to be connected to Judaism through Hillel by taking park in Penn State’s Thon, which raises money for children with cancer.
Kevin, who has played soccer and flag football at the Maccabi Games, said he wrote about that involvement in his college essay. He said he maintains his friendships from the Maccabi Games, which he attended in the summers prior to his eighth grade and 10th grade years.
“Whenever stuff’s going on in Israel, my friend and I, we have this group chat with our two Israeli friends,” Kevin told the CJN. “And they always kind of give us their side of the story.”
Kevin said another distinction of the Maccabi Games from other competitive sports is the attitude among the players.
“We became friends with our opponents in the middle of the game,” Kevin said. “Like one game, we were getting killed. So I jokingly go on goal and they let us score a goal from being goalie. … go and they let us score a goal. You made friends playing the game. It was cool.”
Sophie said her experience at Park Day Camp started when she was in kindergarten.
She described it as “such a family.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Ohio, Sophie said she switched to working at Gross Schechter Day School’s preschool aftercare and appreciates being able to remain connected with Park Day Camp families.
This summer, Sophie will be doing babysitting and Kevin will be cleaning golf carts at Signature of Solon.
Sophie did hair and makeup for the show choir at Solon High School and was president of the school’s Spanish club.
Kevin was class president at Solon his freshman and sophomore year. He also spent time on the wrestling team.
“I think we’ll miss each other, for sure,” Kevin said. “You know, we’ve kind of been together our whole life so it’ll be an adjustment.”
— Jane Kaufman