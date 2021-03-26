Marlene Adelstein
Marlene Adelstein, who was raised in Cleveland Heights and went to Cleveland Heights High School and lives in the Hudson Valley in New York State, had her debut novel, “Sophie Last Seen,” appear on the USA Today Bestseller list.
Sophie Albright was 10 years old when she disappeared from a shopping mall. Her mother, Jesse, was left in a self-destructive limbo, haunted by memories of her intense and difficult child, who was obsessed with birds.
Trapped in her grief and guilt, Jesse stumbles through her workdays at a bookstore and spends her off hours poring over Sophie’s bird journals or haunting the mall to search for the face of her missing child.
Then Star Silverman, Sophie’s best friend, begins working at the bookstore. Jesse is uncomfortable around the sarcastic teenager, who reminds her of her daughter. However, Star has secrets of her own and her childhood memories could be the key to solving Sophie’s disappearance.
With help from Star and Kentucky “Tuck” Barnes, a private detective on the trail of another missing girl, Jesse may finally get some closure, one way or the other.