Statement by B'nai Jeshurun Congregation
Pepper Pike, OH
June 4, 2020
We, the clergy, staff, and lay leadership of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation strongly condemn the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, as well as Desmond Franklin here in Cleveland, and so many others of color who have come before.
The Torah teaches that every human being is created “in the image of God” (Genesis 1:27) and deserving of our love and respect. God commands us that we should “pursue justice” (Deuteronomy 16:20), and that we must “not stand idly by as your neighbor’s blood is shed” (Leviticus 19:16). With these sacred values in mind, we call out these travesties of justice.
We call on our government and civic leaders to bring about swift justice in each of these cases and to demonstrate that hatred and violence against innocent civilians on the basis of the color of their skin will not be tolerated among those who are sworn to protect us.
We stand together with the hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters nationwide who are calling out the deep seated and systemic racism that infects every aspect of our society. The effects of that hatred go beyond those murdered or brutalized by police and include drastically higher rates of incarceration for those who are black, discrimination in neighborhoods, schools and employment and even a higher death rate among people of color from Covid-19.
We condemn those police and security forces that have used violence in unjustified ways in their efforts to control protesters. This country guarantees freedom of assembly and freedom of speech to all.
At the same time, we applaud those members of the police and national guard who have behaved admirably, showing respect to protesters, and acknowledging the flaws in our justice system. They have demonstrated through their actions that they stand in solidarity with the protesters and share the community’s outrage over the actions of their colleagues in the justice system.
Our hearts go out to those businesses that have sustained losses from the riots. We do not in any way condone violence as a form of protest. Violence is never justified. We pray that those who have engaged in violence are also held responsible, and that businesses affected are able to recover.
We do, however, recognize that violence may at times be the symptom and not the root problem. We pray that the violence should end, but we also pray that our attention is not distracted from addressing the core issues of race that our country is confronting in this historic moment.
We stand united with the black community and all communities of color -- including the black, Asian, Hispanic/Latino and Pacific Islander individuals and families who are a beloved part of our congregation as both staff and members – in the struggle to erase all forms of hatred.
We commit ourselves individually and as a synagogue to the hard work that lies ahead and promise not to waver from that task until we have achieved the nation that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed of, a nation where our children will “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."