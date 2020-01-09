“The Catholic Community of the Diocese of Cleveland stands with our brothers and sisters of the Jewish Community. We call for respect for the religious life and traditions of these children of Abraham. We call all members of the Catholic community to embrace and amplify the teaching of our Church: ‘Remembering the Church’s common heritage with the Jews and moved not by any political consideration, but solely by the religious motivation of Christian charity, it deplores all hatred, persecutions, displays of anti-Semitism levelled at any time or from any source against the Jews. We cannot pray to God the Father of all if we treat any people as other than sisters and brothers for all are created in God’s image.’”(
– Declaration on the Catholic Church and other Religions, Vatican Council, 1965 Nos. 4 and 5)