“Today is a devastating day for women and girls in our country. This decision from a Supreme Court stacked with ultra-conservative justices paves the way for ultra-conservative, anti-women state legislatures across the country, including our own, to outlaw abortion. Abortions are health care. This decision doesn’t eliminate the need for abortions, but rather restricts access to safe abortions, particularly among those who cannot afford them. We will do everything in our power to protect women’s rights — from partnering with organizations that provide women’s health care to helping elect leaders who represent the will of the people, the vast majority of whom believes in a woman’s right to choose.”
Statement from Columbus Mayor Mayor Andrew J. Ginther Regarding U.S. Supreme Court Ruling
