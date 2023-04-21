As president emeritus of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Stephen H. Hoffman’s leadership took him to many places, meeting countless important officials and mentoring future leaders, during his 35-year tenure. He retired at the end of 2018, but continues to be involved in the community as chairman of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation’s board of trustees.
Arriving in Cleveland from Philadelphia in 1974 to serve as director of social planning and research at the Federation, Hoffman moved his way up to becoming CEO and president in 1983. His time at the Federation was broken up by a short stint when he was on “loan” to serve as the president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America from 2001 to 2004.
Very early on in his presidency in Cleveland, he learned of the plight of the Ethiopian Jews and mobilized, along with other federations, to raise funds to settle them in Israel, and later founded Parents and Children Together, an educational support program that helps Ethiopian children pass pre-kindergarten and kindergarten today. Hoffman was also the founding director of the Council for Initiatives in Jewish Education and founder and past co-chair of the Secure Community Network.
He serves on Israel-focused boards, including the Jewish People Policy Institute in Israel and The Jewish Agency for Israel.
While being honored at JFNA’s 2018 General Assembly in Tel Aviv, Hoffman said, “Cleveland is special to me. We are Zionists who live the concept of Kol Israel arevim ze lazeh, or all Jews are responsible for each other. That really drives me. I can’t think of any better way to have spent my life.”