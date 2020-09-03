I just wanted to thank Staff Reporter McKenna Corson for the great article she wrote in the CJN covering Stewart’s Caring Place. (“Stewart’s Caring Place to have place of its own”). McKenna really covered all of the points we spoke about, which I greatly appreciate.
I have gotten many positive comments from numerous people who have read the article, so I already feel that her article has helped spread the word about SCP.
Wishing McKenna continued success in her position with CJN.
Mimi Surloff, Founder
Stewart’s Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center