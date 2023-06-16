Jewish communities and organizations in Ohio reacted to the guilty verdict June 16 in the trial of the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooter, offering words of support to the families and communities affected.
After 11 days of testimony and two days of deliberation, a jury convicted Robert Bowers of all 63 criminal counts he faced, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death, according to The Associated Press.
On Oct. 27, 2018, the truck driver committed the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. History when he entered the Pittsburgh synagogue with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons. Bowers, 50, killed 11 congregants and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.
“Justice has been served,” the American Jewish Committee said in a June 16 statement. “We realize it does little to ease the pain for the families and friends of the 11 people murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh simply for being Jewish and practicing their faith. However, we hope this verdict allows them to continue the slow process of healing if not closure. The memories of those taken will always be a blessing. Countering the antisemitic hate that invaded their sacred and joyous space must be the job for all of society, not just the Jewish community.”
The AJC is led by former Clevelander Ted Deutch.
Over the course of the trial, the jury heard testimonies from survivors and first responders. They also learned of the defendant’s extensive posts and interactions with antisemitic and white supremacist content on Gab, a social media platform popular with the far right, AP reported.
“While we are grateful that the jury returned a guilty verdict, we are again reminded about the deadly combination of antisemitism, social media and high-powered weapons,” JewishAkron CEO Daniel Blain said in a June 16 statement. “No verdict will bring back the eleven people senselessly killed and end the trauma for their families, those injured and the Pittsburgh Jewish community. Being only two hours away, JewishAkron is not so different, and we will remain vigilant in securing our facilities and helping our community feel and be safe.”
As the federal trial shifts to a penalty phase scheduled to start one week after the verdict, jurors must now decide whether Bowers, 50, should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole, AP reported. This phase is expected to last several weeks.
“The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial has been difficult for the families of victims and the Jewish and general communities,” the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said in a June 16 statement. “However, we are thankful to learn of the guilty verdict, and know justice will be served as the judicial process continues.
“The synagogue should have been a sanctuary for the three congregations that worshiped there. The congregants should have been safe to pray and worship, yet 11 were murdered that day and countless others had their lives changed forever.
“Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger will never be forgotten. We will honor their memories at a service Oct. 26 at Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom. Oct. 27 marks five years since the massacre.”
The Tree of Life synagogue building, which has been closed since the shooting, was shared by three congregations – Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life – who have since spoken out against antisemitism and other forms of bigotry. The Tree of Life congregation is working on a plan to overhaul the building by creating a complex that would house a sanctuary, museum, memorial and center for fighting antisemitism, AP reported.
The Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement from regional directors Kelly Fishman, interim, of ADL Cleveland and Andrew Goretsky of ADL Philadelphia, “Justice has been served with the guilt verdict reached today in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s trial and it offers a time for reflection. While we welcome this sense of justice, Pennsylvania reached a record high for recorded antisemitic incidents last year and is still home to the ideology and hatred that inspired this attack. All Pennsylvanians must continue pushing back the tides of antisemitism and hatred that have swept over far too many of our communities. We hope legislators, community leaders, and all Pennsylvanians join us in our mission to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.”
From the outset of the trial, the defendant’s own lawyers have conceded that he is guilty, even offering a guilty plea in exchange for a life sentence. But as prosecutors took the case to trial to pursue the death penalty, Bowers’ lawyers have focused their efforts on trying to save his life.
According to AP, the defense team plans to introduce evidence that Bowers has schizophrenia, epilepsy and brain impairments. Defense attorney Judy Clarke has also sought to raise questions about Bowers’ motive, suggesting he was not motivated by religious hatred but his delusional belief that Jews were committing genocide by helping refugees settle in the United States.
Michael Masters, CEO and national director of Secure Community Network, also shared a statement following the verdict:
“We stand with the victims’ families and survivors of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting – and the entire Jewish community in Pittsburgh – on the solemn occasion of today’s guilty verdict. We hope this will provide a measure of relief and solace for all they have been through. Today, justice has been done. With it, hate and violence have been held accountable by our justice system and through the strength of our community.
“This trial – close to five years after the attack – is another reminder of the persistent need for vigilance against the acts of senseless hate, antisemitism, and violence that Jews around the world have faced for millennia, and the alarming rise in hate and antisemitism we have seen in recent years in the U.S. In the face of adversity, however, our Jewish community has become stronger. We have not succumbed to the forces of evil and violence, which have sought to eradicate Jewish life and diffuse Jewish identity. We do not have that luxury. We have risen up. We survive and thrive. Over the last five years, we have become more safe and secure. While there is still work to do, communities like Pittsburgh and local federations across the country – working with SCN and other partners, including law enforcement — are more prepared than ever to save lives and keep their community safe.”
This is a developing story.