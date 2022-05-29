The COVID-19 pandemic halted her high school experience in her sophomore year, but as Sydney Burkons prepares for her upcoming graduation May 31, she looks to the positive side of the last few years.
“It made senior year more fun, in a positive light, because I was able to have fun and make up the time we lost,” Burkons told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Virtual school is not easy at all and so it created a lot of resilience, not only for me, but also for my friends.”
While the pandemic disrupted her sophomore and junior year with virtual learning and COVID protocols, Burkons said besides a few canceled football games at the start of the year, her last year of high school was not as affected as things begin to return to normal.
“We just had prom last week which was completely maskless,” she said. “For ONR BBYO, we have our convention this weekend which is maskless, you just have to test before.”
Burkons has been very involved with BBYO as she served as the S’ganit of the Ohio Northern Region board. She was also involved with the Saltzman Youth Panel.
The member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike shared the importance of continuing her involvement in the Jewish community as she goes off to college.
She plans to attend Indiana Univerisity’s Kelley School of Business to study management, while minoring in health care policy and management and real estate.
“I am going to be a part of IU Hillel and I know there is a club called Hoosiers for Israel,” she said, adding that she hopes to join a Jewish sorority.
“I was super involved with (the Jewish community) all throughout high school,” Burkons said. “(I plan to) continue to be involved throughout college and in the future.”
— Courtney Byrnes