530 Gulf Road, Elyria, OH 44035
440-366-1171 | tbaelyria.org
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
Our congregants love being on Zoom, especially during the winter months. It has made is possible for older and disabled congregants to attend that otherwise would not have been able to. We have had people from near and far (members and associate members) join us for services. Attendance has been great.
How can the community help you?
Support from the community has been outstanding. We improvised our yearly indoor Bagel Brunch to a drive-thru, which was very successful. In light of antisemitism and the hostage situation in Texas, a Christian church in Elyria has made a donation to the ADL in honor of Temple B’nai Abraham. We’re very grateful for the support our community has shown.
How will your synagogue be different when COVID-19 ends?
We will be offering hybrid services. Services will be on Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person. Our building will be open for those who want to attend services in the temple.