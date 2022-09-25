Rachel Zake
216 pages, $10
Self-published
By 2010, Clevelander Rachel Zake had landed in Los Angeles, before that, she moved to Madrid to travel the world. Her deep love of exploration, hands-on education, and travel are what led her to begin writing. Now, in her fourth book, “The Actuality of Us: Leiland & Emmeline” she narrates a life where drugs, betrayal and self-deliverance take their toll.
The novel begins with Emmeline, a resident of Los Angeles, discussing her relationship with Leiland McCoy. Quickly, she finds herself retreating to the very start of their relationship and recounting a story that she says is not truly the beginning. We meet Ruby, her closest friend, and numerous other characters that flit in and out of her life to provide guidance while Emmeline traverses through the twisted Los Angeles nights. She weaves a path for us through the predictable party scene and a life filled with drugs. Until her life is suddenly rocked by the unpredictable arrival of a man named Scott.
Zake graduated from Boston University with a degree in advertising and psychology. She worked in branding/marketing before moving to Los Angeles to pursue writing, acting and directing. She also was director of Playmakers Youth Theatre at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.