“The Baby in the Window”

Jen Guyuron
Illustrated by Tanya Matiikiv
46 pages; $29.99 hardback; $19.99 paperback
Gatekeeper Press
Having a baby is exciting, yet fears come with it. But what about having a baby during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Jen Guyuron, who grew up in Orange and delivered her baby the week the stay-at-home order was put into effect in Ohio in 2020, documents the uncharted waters of having a baby during that time.
One image sticks out in Guyuron’s mind as she reflects back on her first year as a new mom: her baby in the window. Because of the pandemic, her new baby met everyone – her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends – through their big front window.
The book touches on the miracle of bringing a baby home, but also the sadness of not being able to share moments with others, and the isolation that sometimes resulted. But the book is also a love note to baby Gigi and a reminder to parents that brighter days are coming.
The book features illustrations of baking banana bread, assortments of masks and hand sanitizer. The back half of the book is a keepsake journal for mothers to personalize and write in the most memorable moments from these unprecedented times.
Growing up, Guyuron was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and said she plans to become affiliated with a synagogue after the pandemic. She resides in Moreland Hills with her husband, Glen, and baby, Gigi.