Joshua Cohen
322 pages; $14.95
Kasva Press
Joshua Cohen of Shaker Heights is an avid fan of film noir and crime fiction from the 1940s and 1950s, and “The Best Assassination in the Nation” is his first novel.
Benjamin Gold is damaged goods. After he cracked up in the war and was discharged into a psych ward, his rich wife dumped him. Right after that, the white-shoe law firm that never hired Jews dumped him too.
Without powerful in-laws, it didn’t matter how many cases he won or how much he shortened his name. Unemployable as a lawyer, he wound up working as a private eye. Drunk and anorectic, his remaining friends were bartenders and bottles.
After a long string of jilted wives and small-time scams, Gold isn’t expecting the beautiful daughter of his legal hero to show up in his office. Especially not with a crazy theory that her father, recently shot dead supposedly in a random robbery, was in fact assassinated by order of Cleveland’s biggest tycoon, Clayton Forsythe.
To prove Judith Sorin’s case, Gold has to navigate lies and evasion, a legal establishment that’s been bought and paid for, disappearing witnesses, the FBI, surprisingly polite thugs and the Forsythes, who happen to be his former in-laws. A tall order for anyone, and Benny Goldstein has never been lucky.