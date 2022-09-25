Dr. Michael Roizen, Albert Ratner and Peter Linneman
320 pages, $28
National Geographic Books
Roizen, the first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic, Ratner, former CEO and chairman of Forest City Enterprises, and Linneman, economist and founding principal of Linneman Associates in Philadelphia, explore the idea of longevity made possible through medical breakthroughs and the effects on population and the economy in their book.
As longtime friends and pingpong players, Roizen and Ratner would often discuss what was happening in their fields prior to their matches. Ratner would ask Roizen about the medical research on longevity and his idea that within 10 years, 90 would be the new 40 as people live longer.
To read excerpts from the book, visit cjn.org.