“The Magic of Life: A Son’s Story of Hope, Tragedy, Grief and a Speedo”

Michael Gershe
361 pages, $19.99
Self-published
Michael Gershe was a survivor of a drunk driving crash that killed his mother and nearly himself as an infant. In “The Magic of Life,” he shares his life story about overcoming a tragedy, grief and depression with honesty and humor.
The memoir explores how Gershe overcame tragedy, grief and depression throughout his life. Even though he lost his mother, he and his brother were raised by his Jewish father and a Jamaican woman who stepped in to fill the mother’s role.
Despite breaking almost all his bones in the car crash, Gershe became a collegiate swimmer, stand-up comedian, college educator, author, professor, speaker and founder of a nonprofit organization. Gershe dedicated his life to trying to eliminate impaired driving so others don’t experience the same pain as him and countless of other families.
Gershe attended Ashland University and earned his master’s degree in higher education administration from The University of Akron. He lives in Cuyahoga Falls and works as executive director of The Magic Life Foundation and as senior adviser for the College of Applied Engineering at Kent State University.