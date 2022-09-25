Rick Fishman
145 pages, $15.95
Outskirts Press
When Carli is inexplicably cured by a Navajo Nation healer and there appears to be no explanation behind the miracle, her life is forever changed. In his latest book, “The Navajo Event,” Rick Fishman of Beachwood follows Carli’s fast-paced life and the sudden pressure of being under the world’s eye. His unique sense of humor mixed with the paranormal creates a thrilling, partially true, story that captivates the reader.
The book follows Carli, a young woman, after an apartment fire that took the life of her husband and severely injured her. She undergoes surgery for a broken spine and severe burns, leaving her with a long road to recovery. However, when her uncle shows up with a group of Navajo Nation healers and their healing ceremony leaves her completely cured, questions arise. The world weighs in and worldwide debate breaks out as everyone tries to solve the mystery of Carli’s recovery.
Fishman intermingles Jewish, Christian, and Navajo cultures using layers of mystery and tension. This book brings something fresh to the table that is guaranteed to appeal to those from all walks of life.
This is Fishman’s second book, having previously written the children’s baseball comedy, “Sandlot Summit.” He is an Ohio State Buckeye alumni.