30799 Pinetree Road, No. 401, Pepper Pike, OH 44124
216-509-9969 | theshul.us
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
We have moved our Shabbat and holiday services, as well as our study groups to Zoom. We have been able to hold some bat and bar mitzvah services as in-person occasions. The same is true for baby namings and other ceremonies that celebrate transitional moments in life. While far from ideal, online events of all types are workable and meaningful, though we do miss the opportunity to gather as a community.
How can the community help you?
Vaccinate and mask in order to keep people safe. We should do this for each other and especially for those who are medically vulnerable. Also it is still necessary to limit the size of public events and observe social distancing protocols when attending these events.
How will your synagogue be different when COVID-19 ends?
We will welcome the opportunity to join together again. We will also continue to utilize technology for the advantages that it offers. And we will miss those who have been lost to COVID.