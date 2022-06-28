On behalf of the Workers Circle, Ann Toback, CEO, released the following statement about the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:
“The Workers Circle expresses outrage at the reprehensible decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization handed down by the Supreme Court today. Six out of nine judges, each appointed for their hostility to constitutional rights—particularly abortion rights—today struck a blow to democracy by overturning the protection Roe v. Wade has guaranteed for nearly 50 years. The right to bodily autonomy is foundational to democracy and human rights. This decision eliminates the constitutional protection of that right. It will hurt many millions—disproportionately impacting low-income Americans—and it is a setback in our fight for freedom. We pledge to continue to fight for a democracy that guarantees equality, rights, and dignity for all.”