B’nai Jeshurun Congregation had been planning our annual community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot, which last year had attracted over 400 people, and then COVID-19 happened. We felt that it was important, especially this year, to offer an opportunity to be together while apart, study, and offer a message of unity, faith and gratitude that our annual Tikkun has provided for decades.
Our response was Tikkun@Home: a collection of professionally produced, prerecorded lessons from premier clergy, educators and lay leaders. The topics ranged from classical text study, history and ethics to the environment, art and personal discovery.
We are thrilled that so many have enjoyed the videos in celebrating Shavuot with us. The videos were launched on May 26, and as of May 31, there have been over 2,700 views. They remain available to watch through bnaijeshurun.org/tikkun_at_home.
It took a team of people and organizations to make Tikkun@Home a reality. Thank you to our 16 co-sponsoring synagogues and organizations, 33 volunteer presenters, Rommie Sebo of Sebo Video Graphics and Photography, and the Cleveland Jewish News, our media sponsor.
We extend a special thank you to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria and our program director, Shani Kadis, who each went above and beyond expectations in handling logistics, technology and publicity.
We hope to welcome you, in person, for next year’s community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot on Sunday May 16, 2021, when we can study, pray, enjoy holiday foods and dance with the Torah together.
Harriet Rosenberg Mann, Chair
Shaker Heights
Richard Berkowitz, Vice Chair
Beachwood
Tikkun Leil Shavuot@Home
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation