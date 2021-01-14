Lucy and Ricky are coming to the big screen.
One of television's most iconic duos are getting the feature film treatment.
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play television titans Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — the creatives and stars behind beloved series I Love Lucy — for a film that is set to be directed by Aaron Sorkin, a follow-up to his work on Netflix's Trial of the Chicago 7.
Sorkin wrote the film that is set during one production week of I Love Lucy, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.
