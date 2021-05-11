The Sandman doesn’t hold a grudge.
Adam Sandler has responded in trademark form to a viral TikTok video of a hostess turning him away from an IHOP.
Last week, 17-year-old Long Island hostess Dayanna Rodas didn’t recognize the “Uncut Gems” star and told him it would be a 30-minute wait for a table at the Manhasset International House of Pancakes. After she realized her mistake, a TikTok she made about the experience garnered more than 9 million views.
But Sandler, 54, has come out with some reassuring words for Rodas.
“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” Sandler quipped on Twitter on Monday.
Read the full story HERE.