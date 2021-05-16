Shake it off, Sandman.
In honor of that iconic moment when 17-year-old hostess Dayanna Rodas refused to seat Adam Sandler at an IHOP in Manhasset, NY, the pancake purveyor hopes to make amends with — or capitalize on — the “Uncut Gems” star with their Milkshake Monday promotion on May 10.
The deal promises to donate $1 for every IHOP milkshake purchased today, up to $50,000, to the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back, which works as a financial safety net for the comedic entertainment community. Indeed, Sandler headlined their virtual Laugh Aid fund-raising event last year to support struggling comedians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And for those fortunate enough to find themselves in Sandler’s neck of the woods, IHOP is also hosting an All-You-Can-Drink milkshakes daylong special at the chain’s 19 Long Island locations, starting at noon today.
